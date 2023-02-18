HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Holmes County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man for allegedly shooting a woman in the leg.

On February 6, Holmes County investigators spoke with the victim. Law enforcement officials said the victim said she had a verbal altercation with Gordon Wood. She claimed Wood shot her legs with a rifle.

Investigators then allegedly found casings from the rifle at Wood’s property where the victim said the altercation occurred.

Investigators said they also found two firearms and methamphetamines. Wood was taken into custody and taken to the Holmes County jail. He has been charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.