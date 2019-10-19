Holmes County man arrested for 19 counts of child pornography

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Holmes County man has been arrested for 19 counts of possession of child pornography and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, 59-year old Edward Matkovcik was arrested with assistance from the Bonifay Police Department and the FBI after conducting a search warrant at his home.

Agents found numerous child exploitation images, including some depicting victims as young as three.

Matkovcik has been booked into the Holmes County Jail, where he remains on a $62,000 bond.

