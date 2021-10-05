Holmes County fire chief attacked at crash scene

UPDATE: Washinton County Sheriff’s deputies said that they have arrested 55-year-old David Chester Lovvorn in the case. They added that he struck the fire chief and also threw his tire iron at a Washington County deputy striking him. Lovvorn is charged with aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, aggravated battery on a firefighter, and resisting arrest with violence.

BONIFAY, Fla. (The Holmes County Advertiser) — A vehicle crash on Interstate 10 turned into something other than expected on Tuesday for Bonifay Fire-Rescue’s Chief Larry Cook.

BFR was called out to the scene of a crash at mile marker 107, upon arrival the vehicle was fully involved in fire. Cook says there wasn’t anyone inside.

“When we arrived on scene we saw the vehicle but there was no one inside,” said Cook. “I knew that someone had to be around there, so I went on a perimeter search.”

Firefighters responded to this blaze Tuesday. – Contributed Photo Bonifay Fire Rescue

It was then that Cook saw a man sitting at the fence line. As Cook approached the man he asked, “Are you okay? Do you need help?”

Cook says that is when things went awry.

“I asked the man if he needed help,” said Cook. “He looked at me and said, ‘I will kill you’.”

According to Cook, the man had his hand behind his back and pulled out what he first thought was a gun, but it turned out to be a small handheld tire iron. At that point he took a swing and hit Cook on the knee.

Cook called out for help to Florida Highway Patrol and Washington County Sheriff’s Office who were also on scene.

“I turned to call for assistance and they were right there,” said Cook. “They saw what happened and were able to detain the man after a struggle.”

In a news release, the Florida Highway Patrol said the man was the driver of the vehicle and that it appeared he set the fire after the crash. He is charged with aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer.