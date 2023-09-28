HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A father is now charged in the death of his four-year-old daughter.

The toddler died after investigators say she was left in a car for about 14 hours. Holmes County Sheriff’s deputies announced Thursday that Christopher McLean is charged with aggravated manslaughter. The toddler’s mother, Kathreen Adams, was previously charged with aggravated manslaughter.

The tragic death happened at the family’s home on Highway 81 in the Prosperity Community in May.

First responders said the toddler’s temperature was 107 degrees when they found her.