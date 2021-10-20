Holmes County couple enter no-contest plea in large animal abuse case

HOMLES COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Holmes County couple has cut a deal in a large animal abuse case.

According to our media partner, the Holmes County Times Advertiser, Ferrell and Marianne Godfrey entered a no-contest plea on Wednesday to two counts of cruelty to animals.

Prior to today’s deal, the Godfrey’s had been facing 20 counts of animal cruelty.

Two years ago, deputies found about 90 dogs on their property off of peak road in northern Holmes County near the state line.

The dogs were kept in sub-standard conditions, with bad drinking water, animal feces everywhere, and several of the dogs had broken legs.

Alaqua Animal Rescue took in the animals cared for them and found homes for most.

After thoroughly investigating, authorities concluded the couple meant well but got in over their heads.

The Godfreys will serve probation, will pay court costs and 10-thousand dollars in restitution, and will not be allowed to own more than three dogs.