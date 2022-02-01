HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Ordering a cocktail or margarita may soon be an option in Holmes County.

County leaders are discussing changes to alcohol sales. The hope is that this could increase revenue to local businesses in the county.

In the county, establishments are allowed to sell beer and wine, and liquor by the package.

However, selling liquor by the drink is prohibited.

That’s why Holmes County Development Commission Executive Director Joe Rone suggested putting it on the ballot.

“We are trying to do the right thing here and what we are trying to do is increase the revenue for the county and we believe we can do it that way. Get the businesses out there that will get the jobs,” Rone said.

Their goal is to attract big chain restaurants by the interstate and promote growth in the area.



“We have a lot of people looking, but we know those particular businesses will not even consider us if they can’t sell liquor by the drink so that’s why we are pushing for this,” Rone said.

Rone said they have seen a lot of community support.

Dogwood Lakes Golf Course Owner Brandon Shelby is onboard. He said this would improve his business.

“It might help us to expand into the evening hours and be open during the evening,” Shelby said. “I’d like to do that for sure. Liquor sales are important I think we need it it’s a revenue-generating machine for sure.”

The matter would have to be voted on by residents.

County commissioners are holding a workshop on Tuesday to hear the community’s input. At their next commission meeting on Feb 15, they will vote on whether or not to place liquor by the drink on a ballot.