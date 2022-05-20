BONIFAY, Fla. (WMBB) — Holmes County baseball returned to Bonifay after winning the 1A state title over Bozeman in a 3-1 victory on Thursday.

Students and county residents met the team when they arrived back home.

The team bus stopped in Cottondale before reaching Bonifay to pick up injured star third baseman Hayden Revels.

Revels was unable to travel with the team for playoffs because he was in surgery to fix a blood clot last week at UAB. He had to have a rib removed that was blocking circulation.