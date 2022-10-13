BONIFAY, Fla. (WMBB) — Holmes County High School students are hosting a frightening fundraiser.

The ‘CarnEVIL of Screams’ is happening all October to raise money for their end-of-the-year project-graduation party.

More than 100 students have been involved in the pre-production process since May.

Now they are seeing it all come together.

The community is welcome to the Holmes County Agriculture Center at the old fairgrounds to visit ’10 rooms of horror.’

One of the rooms features an aerial dancer on silks.

Students like Kinsley Cook said they are going all out for their biggest project-graduation fundraiser of the year.

“We started this project from the ground up with pallets and so yeah a lot of hours going into this project.”

Event tickets can be purchased at the door for $15 cash.

There will be food vendors and a photo booth on the property.

For updated information on the event click here.

The remaining opening days include every Saturday up until the week of Halloween– October 15 and 22.

It will also be open Thursday-Friday on Halloweekend October 27-31.

The address to the haunted house is 1169 US-90 in Bonifay, Florida. Parking is free.