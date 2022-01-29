HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Just as Washington County recently changed their alcohol sale law, Holmes County voters might have the opportunity to do the same later this year.

Holmes County is not a dry county — their current law allowed the sale of alcohol above 6.234 percent by the package only.

According to our media partner, Holmes County Times Advertiser, large chain restaurants and other businesses require any county to have a liquor by the drink law before they will even consider bringing a business here.

Holmes County Development Commission Executive Director, Joe Rone, brought the issue to the county commission at their recent meeting.

Rone suggested placing the liquor by the drink law on the ballot due to the Highway 79 corridor and the need for businesses to be able to sell alcohol by the drink.

Commissioners didn’t vote to put the matter on the ballot but they are in favor of it.

The commission scheduled a workshop to discuss how to move forward with an election. That workshop is set to take place February 15 at 5 p.m.

