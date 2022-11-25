PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Aaron Bessant Park was full of families for the seventh annual Beach Home for the Holidays event.

To start the night, kids lined up to visit with Mr. And Mrs. Clause in Santa’s Village.

“This is just a great way to get the community out together and help us kick off the holiday season,” Visit Panama City Beach Public Relations Manager Rachel Banks said. “We do it every year after Thanksgiving. We just love to get everyone out and together and help us celebrate the holidays.”

The event doesn’t just attract locals, but people from all over.

Lynn Mckinnon and Chris Feltau are visiting from Canada.

“We’ve never been to the Panhandle before so we decided to come here, it’s been good, it’s very pretty, very well decorated,” Mckinnon said. “I would imagine when they light the tree later, that’s going to be pretty exciting.”

Around the park, you could find a s’mores station, food trucks, campfires, and crafts.

Organizers screened the movie “A Christmas Carol”, leading up to the tree lighting.

The main event was a live performance by Country Music Singer Cam.

Then the night concluded with fireworks.

The fun continues tomorrow with a full line-up of activities and events, beginning with the Home for the Holidays 5-K run in the morning.