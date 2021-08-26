Holiday Inn Resort holds memorial concert for Philip Colvin

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – The Holiday Inn Resort held a memorial concert Thursday night for their former Vice President of Marketing who recently died from COVID-19.

On what would have been his 25th work anniversary at the resort, family, friends and guests celebrated Philip Colvin’s life with a concert.

Andy Griggs, John Berry and Tim Rushlow preformed at Saturday’s concert. Resort employees said the artists were close to Colvin and once they learned of his death, they offered to come play for free.

Colvin’s wife, Andrea, said she is amazed by the outpouring of support from the community and the artists.

“They reached out to the hotel and wanted to come do this as a memorial celebration of life for my husband,” Colvin said. “My husband had been here 25 years — this is actually his 25th anniversary month and the outpouring and love from these artists and our community is very much a blessing.”

Colvin’s wife said his last wish was for everyone to get vaccinated against the virus. She said the Holiday Inn has been their second home for the last two decades.

She added the location of the concert is where she and Colvin were married 22 years ago.