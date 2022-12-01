PENSACOLA, Fla. (WMBB) — Big Brothers Big Sisters fundraising night will be at the Pensacola Ice Flyers game on Saturday and News 13 anchor Kelsey Peck will get her very own jersey.

Several jerseys with the last names of former players and the names of Big Brothers Big Sisters board members will be auctioned off.

News 13’s Kelsey Peck is a board member for Panama City.

All proceeds will go towards the Big Brother Big Sisters’ mission of creating and supporting one-to-one mentoring relationships across Northwest Florida.

Click here to place bids on the jerseys.