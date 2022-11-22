DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) — More than 10 million lights will begin glistening over Lake DeFuniak this weekend.

DeFuniak Springs city officials are putting the final touches on their Christmas Reflections light displays before they open to the public on Friday.

The lit-up path surrounding Chipley Park will start on Live Oak Avenue.

There are three ways to view the displays: walkthrough, drive by, or you can rent a carriage ride. Call 850-978-2999 to reserve the horse carriage ahead of time, it’s by reservation only.

Fridays include food vendors and live music. DeFuniak Springs Mayor Bob Campbell said Santa will be available for pictures on select days. Click here for the event’s schedule.

“It’ll be a great time,” Campbell said. “We’re looking for some good weather. If there is rain, we still have it unless it just really gets severe.”

This year’s light reflections will be on display every day from 5:30-9:00 starting November 25, until Christmas Eve.

Admission is $5 per person over the age of five.

All proceeds go back into making this event bigger and brighter for the next year. The more people volunteer, the more money the city has to spend on making the annual event even better. Call 850-892-8500 with the extension 1105 to sign up to volunteer.