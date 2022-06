The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a hit-and-run crash on Highway 231.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A hit-and-run motorcycle crash is slowing traffic on Highway 231 in Fountain Friday morning.

First responders were on scene at about 10 a.m. investigating the crash. It happened shortly after 9 a.m. near the Highway 20 intersection.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers said the motorcyclist was rushed to the hospital. They added that a truck involved in the crash left the scene.

However, the driver was found in Calhoun County and is being questioned, troopers said.