History of the National Weather Service

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The National Weather Service has a rich history that allows today’s broadcast meteorologists to forecast and communicate weather as accurately as possible. We explore the history of weather forecasting in the United States from 1849 to present. Paper, hand drawn maps all the way up to today’s precise and moving graphics depicting live data for forecasting purposes.
