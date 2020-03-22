Breaking News
COVID-19 case in Bay County
LIVE NOW /
Watch News 13 This Weekend at 10:00

History of the National Weather Service

Local News

by: Melissa Thomas

Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The National Weather Service has a rich history that allows today’s broadcast meteorologists to forecast and communicate weather as accurately as possible. We explore the history of weather forecasting in the United States from 1849 to present. Paper, hand drawn maps all the way up to today’s precise and moving graphics depicting live data for forecasting purposes.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Basketball Madness Contest Canceled

On March 12, 2020, the NCAA canceled its 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament.  Consequently, and as provided for in the Station’s Basketball Madness Official Rules and due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station (and Nexstar Media Group, Inc.), both the national and local market Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge contests have been canceled. No new entries will be accepted and any previously submitted entries will be deleted within five (5) business days.

Fill out my online form.