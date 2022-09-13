BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – History Class Brewing Company is teaming up with The Lucky Puppy Rescue in an effort to raise money for the local nonprofit.

For the entire month of September, $0.25 from every History Class beer bought is going towards the Lucky Puppy Rescue.

Then from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 18, History Class will host Pouring Love Day at its location in Panama City.

There will be tons of puppies available for adoption. You can also stop by and play with the puppies and learn more about volunteer opportunities available with the Lucky Puppy Rescue. For more information, you can watch the full interview on News 13 This Morning!