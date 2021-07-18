History Class Brewing Co. “pours love” on the Science and Discovery Center of Northwest Florida

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — History Class Brewing Company picks an organization to give to every month. They call it, “pouring love”.

History Class looked a lot more like science class this Sunday.

The Science and Discovery Center of Northwest Florida have been chosen as this month’s recipients of the give-away, which means they will get 25 cents from every beer sold throughout the month of July.

Today, the family-friendly science center brought science to history class.

Reptiles, exploding volcanoes, and solar ovens were just a few of the experiments kids got to enjoy.

Meanwhile mom and dad got to sit back with a glass of locally-brewed beer.

“They used to be the Junior Museum, now they’re the Science and Discovery Center, and they are open back up. A lot of people don’t realize that they are open again, so we’re doing our part to let people know they’re open for business,” said Eric Darnell, History Class Brewing Company’s Marketing Manager. “They’re doing science every single day, and anyone can take their families there and have a great time. The experiments here today are just a small sample of all the cool stuff that they have.”

The activities were all wrapped up by dinner-time, but you can still donate to the Science and Discovery Center by grabbing a brew from History Class any time this month.