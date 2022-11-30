DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) — It’s been a few years but the Christmas Tour of Homes in DeFuniak Springs is back. The Episcopal Church of St. Agatha will host the tour this weekend for the first time since 2019.

Nine historic homes, three businesses as well as a church property will be featured in the expedition.

Some of the structures date back to the 1800s. Every home has its own unique history and style.

A tour guide will take the community through each facility and even share the past behind some original pieces like Diane Pickett’s piano from the 1900s.

Pickett is one of several DeFuniak Springs residents to offer her historic home for the tour.

“Well I think Defuniak is a wonderful place and we need to showcase the homes and the values that we have here,” Pickett said. “So I’m happy to participate in that.”

Tickets to this event can be purchased at the visitor’s center in DeFuniak Springs.

It costs $25 per person to attend.

All proceeds go towards the preservation of the church’s three historic buildings on Circle Drive: the Church, the Parish House, and the Vicarage.

The tour will be held from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Saturday, November 30.