Historic clock is back in place after being destroyed in the hurricane

When drivng through Downtown Panama City – you’ll notice a historic clock back in place.

The clock has been missing from its usual spot on Harrison Avenue and Beach Drive ever since it was damaged in the hurricane

After crews lifted the clock back to it’s home earlier this morning, the owner of the building William Harrison spoke about his feelings about the clock being put back where it belongs.

“As this clock begins to mark time again, we believe the times of our community’s future will be the best and brightest we have ever seen,” said Harrison. “You will notice one of the clocks four faces memorializes the moment Hurricane Michael devastated our town. Forevermore, generations will know that our community acknowledges and remembers that moment of our greatest collective challenge when we then unified successfully to come together.”