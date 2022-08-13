PANAMA CITY, Fla. — A historic art gallery in Downtown Panama City celebrated it’s reopening as a non-profit on Friday with an art reception and potluck event.

The Gallery of Art was open from the 1960’s until 2012, shortly after owner Mary Ola Miller passed away at age 95.

Some local artists and art lovers have reopened the Beach Drive gallery as ‘The Cultural Hub of Northwest Florida.’

They held their historic first public exhibit this evening, unveiling the new name.

Local Tesa Burch, Carl Webb, Kim Griffin-White, and Mark White displayed their work, everything from oil paintings, collages, mixed media, sculptures, and reclaimed wood.

Burch, who is also the program director, says the gallery is a place for local artists and art lovers.

“The gallery itself we hope provides a place for local artists to exhibit year-round. That was the original mission of the gallery when Mary Ola opened it as The Gallery of Art in the 60’s.” Burch continued, “she had it in a different location. But we hope to provide a place, it’s a member based organization where artists can have a place to exhibit their work, shape the space and come and enjoy events and build an art community.”

Burch hopes to stage more events like this at The Cultural Hub in the near future.