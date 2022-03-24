PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — St. Joe Company officials celebrated the grand opening of their latest hotel Thursday afternoon.

They snipped the ribbon on the new Homewood Suites by Hilton, located off Chip Seal Parkway near the Panama City Beach Sports Complex.

The four-story hotel features 131 rooms and suites, each equipped with a full kitchen.

“We’re bringing just over 55 jobs to this particular location and look forward to being great business partners in the community and being involved in the community,” said Jean Capps, Homewood Suites by Hilton general manager.

The property also includes a swimming pool, fitness center, and complimentary hot breakfast for guests.

This is the sixth hotel the St. Joe Company either manages or owns, and its second Hilton hotel.