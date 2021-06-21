Hillsborough County stabbing suspect caught in Panama City Beach

Kilber Efrain Cruz-Corales

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A man accused of sneaking into his ex-wife’s house and the woman and her current husband was tracked down and arrested in Panama City Beach Monday, investigators said.

The US Marshals Florida/Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force and members from the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, Panama City Police Department, and the Customs Border Patrol, nabbed fugitive Kilber Efrain Cruz-Corales at 111 Miracle Strip Loop.

“In March of 2021, Cruz-Corales is charged with entering the home of his ex-wife in Hillsborough County, Florida. Cruz-Corales entered the home without permission by using a window in a child’s room,” investigators wrote. “Armed with a knife, Cruz-Corales went to the bedroom of his ex-wife where she slept with her current husband. Cruz-Corales is said to have stabbed the man numerous times, which woke Cruc-Corales’ ex-wife. Cruz-Corales then stabbed his ex-wife numerous times before fleeing the residence.”

Investigators recently received information that Cruz-Corales was doing framing work in the Panama City Beach area and after a week of investigation, the task force went to a housing facility and found Cruz-Corales.

Cruz-Corales is charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon causing great bodily harm, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, and armed burglary of an occupied dwelling with a battery.

