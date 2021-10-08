Hiland Park Elementary School celebrates “Rock Your School” day

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Hiland Park Elementary School celebrated its ‘Rock Your School’ day on Friday. Each classroom was set up differently to promote student engagement.

“At the end of the day, I had kids saying ‘this was the best day ever,’ and it was from a kid who typically I have not seen smile as much as he did today,” third-grade teacher Melanie Baggett said. “And so even though it took me about three to four hours after school yesterday to prepare, it was definitely worth it. I will do it again.”

The elementary school moved its ‘Rock Your School’ day to Friday to align it with FTE week, when schools must provide a headcount of how many students attend their school.

The number of students determines how many teachers work at each school.

“We get to transform our classes into a experience for kids so that they come to school excited, go home wanting to come back,” Baggett said.

But for students, it was a day filled with fun.

“We’re being scientists for Rock Your School so we drew on these coats this morning,” Anniston McNeal said. “Well, they’re a men’s large t-shirt and we cut them so we could draw on them and they would be like a science coat.”

‘Rock Your School’ day also gave teachers an opportunity to teach their students about subjects outside of the usual curriculum.

“This morning they pitched their tent and got to go to the camp store to buy their gear like flashlights, water bottles, etc,” Baggett said. “And they got to build solar ovens to practice using solar energy for cooking.”