FREEPORT, Fla. (WMBB) – Dust off your hiking boots and prepare to hit the trails, the E.O. Wilson Biophilia Center’s annual night hike returns on Saturday, October 21st.

This self-guided hike can be started at 6 p.m. and your last opportunity to leave will be at 8:15.

Be sure to bring your flashlight with you as along the trail there will be interactive activities that you can find.

There will also be bonfires and of course, s’mores ready for you when you finish the hike.

This is one of the few days in the year that the trails at the center are open to the public, which makes the hike extra special.

“Most of our events do not involve going out on the trail, those are closed to the public,” said E.O. Wilson Biophilia Center Assistant Director Ashlyn Stanford. “People really love an opportunity to go out, see our land, especially when you get to enjoy it under the stars and at nighttime, things like that. It’s kind of a unique experience for most of these people.”

In total, the hike is roughly 2/3 of a mile long.

Tickets to the hike can be bought at the door, they cost $5 for children ages 4 to 12 and $8 for people 13 and up.

Members of the biophilia center can enjoy the hike for free.