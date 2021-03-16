Highway 77 Southbound lanes blocked due to crash

This article was updated at 2:48 p.m. with new information.

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – According to Bay County Traffic Management, the motor vehicle accident that was blocking the southbound lanes of Highway 77 has now been cleared. Lynn Haven Police Chief Ricky Ramie said there were only minor injuries and no one was transported to the hospital.

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – According to Bay County Traffic Management, there has been a motor vehicle accident involving a dump truck on Southbound SR-77, North of Mosely Dr. The truck has rolled on it’s side and is blocking Southbound lanes. Emergency responders are on the scene. Please use caution when driving in the area.