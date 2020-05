PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — One person is critically injured in an evening Bay County crash.

The accident happened just after 7 p.m. south of White Oaks Boulevard on Highway 77.

A vehicle and a bicyclist collided on the northbound lanes.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers on scene said that the accident victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

No other injuries are reported at this time.

We will have more on this accident as information becomes available.