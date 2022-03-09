PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A large section of the Highway 390 projects is now open to drivers.

Florida Department of Transportation officials are allowing drivers to use all 6-lanes of Highway 390 from Baldwin Road to Jenks Avenue.

Drivers might experience a few delays as the contractor takes care of some punch-list items.

It’s the first section of the project to be built. The next section to open will be the span from Highway 77 to Jenks, and the final section runs from Baldwin to West 23rd Street in St. Andrews.