Bay City Point McDonalds to open on May 27

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
McDonalds-Big-Mac-and-french-fries_20151021052141-159532

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The McDonalds restaurant on Highway 231 and Cove Boulevard is moving to make room for a new flyover.

The franchise store owned by Johnstone Foods Family is the latest restaurant to move in response to the upcoming flyover and into Bay City Point, the upscale outdoor retail area at 23rd Street and Highway 77.

Construction on the new location began in February and is expected to open May 27th at 10:30 am with a Grand Opening Celebration.  

“It is with heartfelt thanks for all the years of business from our hometown at the Cove Blvd. location,” said Tim Johnstone. 

They added that the new location will have the latest technology, kitchen systems, and finishes. And that, “it is the first McDonald’s you will come to as you enter Panama City. It will be called the Gateway McDonald’s.”  

The company also partnered with Wewa Films to create a video series about the move called, “Making a McDonalds.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

hurricane prep live shot

Classmates hold vigil for a 17-year-old girl who tragically died in a car accident

South Walton Street Art Festival kicks off art month for the county

Family and friends gather to celebrate a local man who turned 100 years old

Okaloosa Fatal Motorcycle Crash

Weather Forecast 5-9-21

More Local News

Don't Miss