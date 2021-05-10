Bay City Point McDonalds to open on May 27

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The McDonalds restaurant on Highway 231 and Cove Boulevard is moving to make room for a new flyover.

The franchise store owned by Johnstone Foods Family is the latest restaurant to move in response to the upcoming flyover and into Bay City Point, the upscale outdoor retail area at 23rd Street and Highway 77.

Construction on the new location began in February and is expected to open May 27th at 10:30 am with a Grand Opening Celebration.

“It is with heartfelt thanks for all the years of business from our hometown at the Cove Blvd. location,” said Tim Johnstone.

They added that the new location will have the latest technology, kitchen systems, and finishes. And that, “it is the first McDonald’s you will come to as you enter Panama City. It will be called the Gateway McDonald’s.”

The company also partnered with Wewa Films to create a video series about the move called, “Making a McDonalds.”