BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — According to the Florida Trucking Association, diesel gas prices hit a record high of $5.62 a gallon this week.

The high prices are impacting everything from the clothes on your back to your kid’s school bus route.

Florida Trucking Association President and CEO Alix Miller said prices have been slowly creeping up for about a month.

“People take for granted how important trucking is to their daily lives,” Miller said. “Everything that they eat, touch, wear and drive on is affected by and brought to you by a truck.”

Miller said people might be noticing the higher prices because they’re noticing it in their wallets.

“Most trucking companies, 97 percent of them, have 20 trucks or less,” Miller said. “So they don’t have the leverage to negotiate lower fuel prices which means that they have to pass that expense on to the consumer.”

She said if the upward trends continue, we could see more supply chain issues.

“Trucking connects every aspect of our economy and when you start to see shortages or supply chain disruptions that really does affect everyone,” Miller said.

It’s not just consumers who are feeling the effects of the high diesel prices. It’s also agencies like Bay District Schools who are feeling the pain at the pump.

“You figure this time last year we were paying $2.50 a gallon before that we were paying about $1.90, $195,” BDS Transportation Director Michael Carter said.

Carter said they’ve had to increase the fuel budget by $400,000 to make up for the rising costs.

“You know no one anticipated this obviously,” Carter said. “You know we budgeted about $800,000 for fuel thinking you know that’s over what we would normally spend – not so. We’re about $1.2 million right now in fuel.”

Carter said they’ve had to make cutbacks. Typically the district runs 130 routes. They’ve cut it back to 92, which is still costing them $6,000 a day in fuel.

“This year we’ve had to try and three-tier everyone,” Carter said. “Three-tier being elementary, middle and high school and so, in essence, we cut the number of routes down so in theory, we have the least number of buses on the road.”

Carter said it’s ultimately taxpayer money, and the district must be financially responsible.

“At the end of the day, you either have met the goal or you haven’t,” Carter said. “We’re getting into the area where we haven’t met the goal, and so yeah, you start looking at having to cut things out. That’s unfortunate.”

Carter said the cost of fuel is impacting their entire operation. He said staffing is usually his biggest concern, but right now, it’s fuel.