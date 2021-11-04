Hibachi showdown helps raise money for Big Brothers Big Sisters

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla (WMBB) — Food and lots of fun were on the menu at the Osaka Japanese Steakhouse in Panama City Beach as Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwest Florida hosted their ‘Kabuki’ hibachi showdown Thursday evening.

News 13 was one of the local sponsors of the event and community members, like our own Chief meteorologist Ross Whitley, dressed up and prepared meals for their guests as a part of the cook-off.

The event is one of the Big Brothers Big Sisters’ largest fundraisers of the year, helping their efforts to guide youth through mentorship.

“We currently have about 30 kids on the waiting list, waiting for a ‘Big Brother’ or a ‘Big Sister.’ The dollars raised go to support our mission to work toward finding ‘Big Brothers’ and ‘Big Sisters’ for those littles,” explained Paula Shell, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwest Florida CEO.

At the end of the night, chefs were given special awards for their hibachi skills such as the Sumo award for ‘wrestling with their foods the most.’