WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – South Walton Fire District’s firefighters are encouraging the community to donate to their 2nd annual Heroes Against Hunger food drive.

Now through November 18, the South Walton Fire District is collecting nonperishable and canned food items at all five of their stations.

There is a bin set up outside each station for residents and the community to drop off donations Those donations will then be given to Food for Thought, which aims to fight childhood hunger in Walton and Okaloosa counties.