BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Heartland Rescue Ranch is a non-profit organization in Panama City. Founder, Amy Shephard said they have an estimated $25,000 in vet bills to pay off and they are asking the community to help.

Several fundraising opportunities are coming up.

A shoe drive is underway. Shepherd said their goal is to collect 62,500 pairs of shoes. A company called ‘Funds2orgs’ will pay the animal rescue for the footwear.

Shoes can be dropped off at the Shepherds’ business called Scotty Boat Rentals located at 5611 US-98 in Panama City. They are accepting drop-offs now until they have enough money.

You can also drop the shoes off at one of their several upcoming fundraising events.

On Saturday, April 8th the non-profit organization is having an Easter event. Peter Cottontail, dogs, and drinks will all be there from 1-3 p.m.

Rescue officials will be at the St. Andrews ‘Trash Market’ on April 22nd to celebrate Earth Day. They are setting up a booth and providing recyclable materials for kids to make animal-shaped crafts with.

April 29th there will be an adoption event.

You can drop off shoes at any one of these fundraising opportunities.

You can also donate by following this link to the rescue’s donation website.

