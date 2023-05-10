CHIPLEY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Chipola Area Habitat for Humanity organization is looking for volunteers to help with this year’s ‘Women Build‘ project.

Men are also welcome to assist in building the two homes located at 747 East Boulevard in Chipley.

The initiative kicks off on Thursday morning. On-site registration begins at 7:30 and construction starts at 8.

There is a volunteer fee as this is a fundraiser.

But the area’s Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Carmen Smith assures all of the money will go towards their mission which is building affordable homes in Washington and Jackson Counties.

Lunch and snacks will also be provided.

“The majority of the work will be framing,” Smith said. “We will also have some ancillary activities. One thing that we also do as much as we can as we have volunteers available is to build wheelchair accessibility ramps so we can take them to homeowners existing in our community who made need them. Also down here at 730 there may be a few touchup things that can be done.”

Saturday’s construction times are the same as Thursday’s.

On Friday, May 12th, there is an opportunity to hear from HGTV star Egypt Sherrod at the Habitat’s Advocacy Luncheon.

This Habitat for Humanity organization has several other homes being built around Jackson and Washington Counties. If you cannot attend the ‘Women Build” event, click here to become a volunteer elsewhere.