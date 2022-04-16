FREEPORT, Fla. (WMBB) — Thousands of people attended an Easter Egg hunt at the Freeport Sports Complex on Saturday.

The event featured a helicopter dropping 1,500 Easter eggs.

“It’s wonderful, again you know I personally enjoy family time and you know, trying to teach my kids once they’re grown up and all that, get together too,” Attendee Jessica Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez said it has been difficult to find community events for the past couple of years because of COVID-19.

“It’s been a little while since last time, you know after the pandemic and all that,” Rodriguez said. “So I guess it was a good time you know to join friends and family.”