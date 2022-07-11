

Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – A Stationary front across the northern Gulf of Mexico is set to bring unsettled conditions all this week. While pop-up showers and storms are nothing new to the area dining the summer this front will also be getting some help. An upper-level low will help possibly produce a surface low and given enough time over the 87 to 89-degree water a tropical system could develop. Regardless of tropical development, the threat of heavy rain and flash flooding is there.

Potential Rainfall totals valid to 7-19-2022

Heavy rain will be an issue even if we don’t see a tropical low development. This is because we will have the stationary boundary set over the northern Gulf through the week and into the early parts of next week. We will also see the Upper-level Low produce showers and storms each day more numerous than our typical pattern. This means by the time we get to next Tuesday we have the chance to see widespread 4-7″ of rain across the panhandle with the potential for double that amount if we see a tropical system develop.

Euro Ensemble Solutions. Each line is a different model run, representing a 2% chance of verification. The idea here is to look at grouping, not individual Lows or lines. For Saturday 7-16-22

The Euro Ensembles above show a nice grouping of low that will be developing or will have developed by this coming Saturday. All of the Low is to our southwest but with very little in the way to push this system along this could sit over the northern Gulf for a day or two. This means the farther south a low can develop the greater potential for strengthening there is. The more this low deals with land or the weaker the system will be. The path the low takes will also depend on where it develops and when.

Euro Ensemble Solutions. Each line is a different model run, representing a 2% chance of verification. The idea here is to look at grouping, not individual Lows or lines. For Tuesday 7-19-2022

Moving on a few days down the road and you can see that the location of the low development will play a big role in strength and eventual movement. While not shown the other widely used ensemble model the GEFS is not as sold on a tropical solution just yet and has very few members producing a tropical low. This is because, for the most part, the GFS leaves the upper-level support over land.

Weather Prediction Center (WPC) Rainfall forecast Valid through Monday 7-18-2022

At this point in time, it is too early to say that a low will develop or where it will go what we do know is that Heavy rainfall is likely through the area. Keep up with the latest as we move through this week the forecast can change rapidly.