Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – Surface analysis shows a low-level boundary or washed-out cold front from near Dothan to Valdosta. Northeast surface winds on the poleward side of the boundary even came with low stratus this morning. Equatorward of the boundary, low-level southwest flow prevails. Low-level convergence along the boundary in a very moist and moderately unstable air mass is fueling a robust round of afternoon thunderstorms. Given PW values well in excess of 2 inches, torrential rainfall rates are occurring under heavier cells. Cells have also shown a tendency to train near the main boundary, while smaller-scale boundary collisions have ignited some of the biggest rain-producing storms, for example over Holmes County FL. So localized flash flooding is the main weather concern through this evening, and to a lesser extent on Tuesday. The HREF shows 20-40 percent neighborhood probabilities of exceeding flash flood guidance (FFG) along and southeast of the Flint Valley, including the I-75 corridor of Georgia and the inland FL Big Bend. 1-hr FFG over most Georgia counties is 2.5-3 inches, with areas near Spring Creek showing FFG values in excess of 3 inches in 1 hour. On Tuesday, the 500 mb high that is currently northeast of the Bahamas will expand across north-central Florida, causing upper heights to rise over the Suwanee Valley and the Nature Coast. This will be the one part of the service area with a more significant reduction in thunder coverage on Tue afternoon, compared with today.

