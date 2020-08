PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– Heartland Rescue Ranch is looking to find forever homes for some cats and kittens.

They’ll be hosting another adoption event on Sunday at Papa Joe’s Bayside from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Adoption fees for kittens are $100 dollars and adoption fees for adult cats are $35 dollars.

The event is family friendly and food trucks and live music will also be on site.