PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – It is year three of the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.

World health officials have identified another variant starting to spread around the world.

They’re calling it BA.2 a sub-lineage of the omicron variant.

The Centers for Disease Control said this sub-variant is now responsible for a quarter of new COVID cases in the United States. The number of cases jumped from 10 percent to 25 percent this week.

Health leaders said this strain is not threatening our community as of right now and is mostly being seen in the northeast.

Even with the new variant spreading the CDC said the total number of COVID cases is still declining.

Health officials said although they do believe the BA.2 variant is highly transmissible they don’t think it will trigger a major surge in the U.S. due to herd immunity and higher vaccination rates.

Officials from Ascension Sacred Heart report here locally that COVID cases are still on the decline.

There are currently only three COVID patients hospitalized between Ascension Sacred Heart Bay, Gulf and Emerald Coast.

Hospital officials said throughout the major case surges more than 85 percent of the people hospitalized for the disease were unvaccinated.

Ascension officials say they are continuing to follow the new lineage of the omicron variant as studies continue.

They urge anyone with symptoms to get tested and reach out to your doctor.

The CDC said studies are still being done to figure out exactly what to look for in this new variant.

The World Health Organization has the new strain as a variant of concern.