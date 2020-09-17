Health department warns of mosquitos after Hurricane Sally

Panama City, Fla. — In the aftermath of Hurricane Sally, the Florida Department of Health reminds everyone to do their part in preventing mosquito breeding and mosquito-borne illness. All Florida residents and visitors are asked to Drain and Cover to help keep our families and neighbors safe; it only takes a bottle cap of water for some mosquitoes to breed and multiply.

Bay County is currently under a mosquito-borne illness advisory after a flock of sentinel chickens tested positive for West Nile. It is important to remain vigilant to protect ourselves and neighbors from mosquito bites in and around our homes.

To protect against mosquitoes, the department urges the public to Drain and Cover:

DRAIN standing water:

Drain water from garbage cans, buckets, pool covers, coolers, toys, flowerpots or any other containers where sprinkler or rainwater has collected.

Discard old tires, drums, bottles, cans, pots and pans, broken appliances and other items that aren’t being used.

Empty and clean birdbaths and pet’s water bowls at least once or twice a week.

Protect boats and vehicles from rain with tarps that don’t accumulate water.

Maintain swimming pools in good condition and appropriately chlorinated. Empty plastic swimming pools when not in use.

COVER your skin with:

CLOTHING – If you must be outside when mosquitoes are active, cover up. Wear shoes, socks, long pants and long sleeves.

REPELLENT – Apply mosquito repellent to bare skin and clothing. Always use repellents according to the label. Repellents with 10-30 percent DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, and IR3535 are effective.

Use mosquito netting to protect children younger than 2 months old.

COVER doors and windows with screens:

Keep mosquitoes out of your house. Repair broken screening on windows, doors, porches and patios.

Tips on Eliminating Mosquito Breeding Sites: