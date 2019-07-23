Health Department updates water conditions

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – A previous water quality advisory for Panama City Beach Access #41 (SP 5), 11211 Front Beach Road is lifted, Bay County health officials said Tuesday. A new advisory has now been issued for Dupont Bridge (SP 11), Earl Gilbert Park, 1001 West Park Street, Parker.

Healthy Beaches advisories are issued to protect swimmers from increased risk of gastrointestinal illnesses. At a lower occurring level, there may also be increased risks of upper respiratory infections, skin rashes, and ear infections. Healthy Beach advisories are not related to Necrotizing fasciitis, a rare complication.

Bay CHD tests six sites along the Gulf of Mexico from Laguna Beach to Panama City Beach access #1.

If you have any questions, please contact the Bay County Health Department at 850-481-4806 or visit the Department of Health’s Internet Beach Water Quality website at http://www.floridahealth.gov/healthy-environments/beach-water-quality/index.html.