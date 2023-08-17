HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office is currently on the lookout for an escaped inmate in Bonifay.

William Morris was arrested on July 31 and was in jail serving a 180 day sentence for a child support warrant.

According to the sheriff’s office, Morris walked away from his assigned work crew Thursday morning while working at Memorial Stadium (Holmes County High School football field).

Shortly after authorities began searching for him, dispatch received a call from a relative of Morris’s on Weeks St., stating that he was at their house.

When deputies arrived at the residence, the occupants told them that Morris had entered the house and grabbed a change of clothes. He then left on foot when they refused to give him a ride.

A person in the area told authorities that he gave Morris a ride to Corbin Rd. in Washington County.

Since Morris’s last known address is off Kynesville Hwy in Jackson County, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office was also notified.

Deputies from the Holmes, Washington, and Jackson County Sheriff’s Offices, local K-9 units, and the Florida Highway Patrol are all working together as they attempt to locate the suspect.

Both the Jackson County and Bay County Sheriff’s Office helicopters are also searching the area of Corbin Rd.

Anyone with any information regarding his whereabouts are asked to contact 911, or HCSO at 850-547-3681, option 1.