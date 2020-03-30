HBCU Adventures to hold virtual egg hunt

LIVE NOW /
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — As the COVID-19 pandemic cancels events across the country, including Easter festivities, many families may be looking for another way to continue with their traditions.

HBCU Adventures is holding a Virtual Easter Egg Hunt for Bay and Gulf counties, in which children and families can download and print off Easter egg coloring sheets, color the eggs, and place them on a window in a home or business.

HBCU Adventures says they encourage families to hunt for eggs on windows, take pictures of them and share one of their photos on the HBCU Adventures Facebook page.

The contest begins March 30, and all entries must be submitted by midnight on April 18. 100 winners with the most eggs will be chosen to receive a mystery Easter basket, consisting of items including cash, toys, gift cards or candy.

Find out more about participating here: https://www.hbcuadventures.com/easter-egg-hunt.

