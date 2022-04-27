PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Club 360 is hosting their second annual Hats and Horses next month.

The charity benefit will take place place Saturday, May 7 at VBA Design located at 2424 Jenks Avenue in Panama City from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

The VP of Operations for VBA Design and President of Club 360, Irene Field, Grand Lagoon Life Media Owner Marta Rose Thorpe, VBA Design President Victoria Williams, and Corcoran Reverie Realtor Kat Andrews joined us in studio to talk about the event and what to expect.

The afternoon will be full of all kinds of fun activities you’d expect from the Kentucky Derby like mint juleps and whiskey, hors d’oeuvres and entertainment, a silent auction and prizes.

During the second annual Hats & Horses, local restaurants will showcase their best fare and compete for the coveted title of “Best Derby Dish.” The afternoon will also include games, races, and the Grand Finale, “Run for the Roses” which will be televised live at the event.

Tickets are $25 and can be purchased here.

The money raised goes to Club 360 which provides scholarships for women who are interested in pursuing higher education or going back to school.

For more information and ways that you can become involved, contact Irene Field at (850) 769-3357 or watch both interviews from News 13 This Morning!