BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Hats and Horses charity benefit presented by VBA Design is returning to the panhandle for its third year.

This unique event will feature things you would expect to see at the Kentucky Derby.

There will be mint juleps and bourbon, hors d’oeuvres and entertainment, a silent auction, and the live televised viewing of the famous “Run for the Roses” Kentucky Derby Race.

Local restaurants will also showcase their best fare and compete for the coveted title of “Best Derby Dish.”

Tickets are $35 and can be purchased here.

The money raised goes to Club 360 which provides scholarships for women who are interested in pursuing higher education or going back to school.

The charity benefit will take place Saturday, May 6, at the Captain Anderson’s Event Center located at 5550 N. Lagoon Drive in Panama City Beach.

For more information, contact Irene Field at (850) 769-3357 or watch the interview from News 13 This Morning!