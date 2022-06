PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Hathaway Bridge heading eastbound is down to one lane after a traffic crash on Saturday.

Law enforcement said a pick-up truck reportedly hit an ambulance. The ambulance did have people inside, but officials said everyone is fine.

The exit lane for 23rd Street heading east on the Hathaway Bridge is open.

News 13 is on the scene and will report more details as they become available.