PANAMA CITY, Fla.(WMBB) — Panama City officials said it is going to take longer than expected to complete the first phase of the Harrison Avenue Streetscape project.

Initially, the three-block stretch of the street that runs from Government Street to 4th Street, was estimated to be completed by the start of 2023.

That date has since been pushed back to the beginning of summer 2023.

“There have been some challenges with the weather and the supply chain,” Panama City’s Public Works Director Jonathan Hayes said. “But, we’re working through those. We’re pressing forward.”

In addition to changing the asphalt roads to pavers, the sidewalks are being expanded, giving pedestrians and store owners more than double the space.

“Not only are you seeing brand new sidewalks, both a pedestrian sidewalk and an accouterment sidewalk with bike racks and eventually tables and chairs and all sorts of exciting things to promote a pedestrian and bike-friendly downtown Panama City,” Hayes said.

All the plumbing that runs under Harrison Avenue is also being replaced.

“We are redoing all of the water, all of the sewer, and all of the storm system right here as well,” Hayes said. “A lot of the infrastructure that we’re dealing with here in downtown is over 80 years old.”

Once construction is completed between Oak Avenue to 4th Street, work will begin on replacing the intersection with a roundabout.