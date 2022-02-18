PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — On Monday, February 21, the intersection of Harrison and Beach Drive will be closed as the Harrison Avenue Streetscape Project moves north.

Drivers are encouraged to use W. 4th Street, Oak Avenue, and Luverne Avenue as an alternate route, officials said.

The project is being completed in phases and includes reconstruction of Harrison Avenue from Government to 4th Street.

They will be replacing water, sewer, and stormwater infrastructure, laying cobblestones for the roadway, widening sidewalks, and installing soil cells, landscape, lighting, and signage, according to the City of Panama City.

Harrison Avenue between Beach Drive and Government Street remains closed as the work in this block continues.

Businesses along Harrison Avenue will be maintained during the project with sidewalks and temporary sidewalks.

If you’d like to sign up to receive weekly construction updates email harrisonstreetscapes@pcgov.org.