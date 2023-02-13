PANAMA CITY, Fl. (WMBB) — Haney Technical College continues to move forward with construction on its building.

New classrooms will be used for the technical college’s nursing program, as well as its IT classes. Once those programs move in, Haney Director Angela Reese said they will begin adding manufacturing and industrial classes into the building as well.

Reese said it will hold 150-200 students once the building is finished. She said Haney is currently operating near its capacity, after tearing down older buildings last year to make room for the new facility.

“We can offer more employees for incoming business and industry,” Reese said. “We’re hopeful to be able to increase our aviation programs by at least one class. We’re also hopeful to add plumbing back to our repertoire in addition to some other construction.”

The building was supposed to be ready at the beginning of the upcoming fall term. Reese said, barring weather delays, the building will now open during the 2023 fall semester.