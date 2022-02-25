PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Haney Technical College plans to demolish four buildings next week. The equipment for the demolition is expected to arrive on Wednesday.

“We don’t have space to add any new programs, we don’t have space for a conference room any longer, we’ve used every available space for classrooms,” Haney Technical Center Director Ann Leonard said.

The new building is going to host health science and IT programs.

“We’re going to start out with our health science programs and our IT programs,” Leonard said. “And we’ll grow as we can. One of the reasons we’re excited about the space is it will give us more room to offer some additional programs and to allow more students to come to Haney.”

The destruction of the buildings and construction of the new building is expected to cost $14 million, Bay District School officials said.

“I didn’t think we would ever see new construction at Haney during my tenure so we’re all very excited about it,” Leonard said.