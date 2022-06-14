PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Haney Technical College officials are moving forward with plans for campus expansion. Bay District Schools approved the construction of a two-story building that will house the nursing program on Tuesday.

“It will have our nursing program, our computer systems program, and some other health science and computer-based programs and we’re just really excited,” Haney Technical College Director Ann Leonard said.

Bay District Schools officials hope the center will be completed in time for the fall 2023 semester.

“The first building will have about a 400-day construction schedule, so it’ll be a little bit over a year,” Bay District Schools Executive Director Lee Walters said.

Leonard said the school has been waiting years for a new building to house its nursing program.

“Our nursing students have gone from place to place, building to building from room to room since 2018. So we’re just excited about having a home for them,” Leonard said.

The 25,000-square-foot facility will give nursing students room to operate, which they haven’t had since Hurricane Michael.

“I can remember not long after the storm going into the nursing program and they were treating each other as patients from two chairs with their feet propped up in chairs,” Leonard said. “And so just having a physical location that’s completely dedicated to a nursing program will be huge.”